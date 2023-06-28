Ross Norgard Purchases 477,660 Shares of Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Rating) insider Ross Norgard bought 477,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,285.12 ($10,190.08).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Ross Norgard bought 13,838 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$415.14 ($276.76).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ross Norgard bought 774,841 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,020.07 ($16,013.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Ross Norgard bought 1,583,258 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,914.48 ($30,609.65).

On Monday, April 3rd, Ross Norgard 183,600 shares of Brockman Mining stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Brockman Mining

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

