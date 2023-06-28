RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 173,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $65.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

