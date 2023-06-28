RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after buying an additional 73,621 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $225.79. 80,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,738. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average of $215.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

