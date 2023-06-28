RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,420 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

