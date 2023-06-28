RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,628 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.