RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOT stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.34. 48,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,137. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.