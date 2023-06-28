RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Acquires $553,500.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $553,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stone House Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RumbleON alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Stone House Capital Management purchased 25,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Stone House Capital Management bought 125,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,500.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Stone House Capital Management purchased 75,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $732,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stone House Capital Management purchased 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00.

RumbleON Price Performance

RumbleON stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 456,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,919. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,848,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 528.5% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,416 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290,344 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 120,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.