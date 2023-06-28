RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Buys $261,000.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,185,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stone House Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Stone House Capital Management purchased 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $553,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Stone House Capital Management purchased 125,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,500.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Stone House Capital Management bought 75,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $732,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00.

Shares of RMBL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 456,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.25. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.24 million. RumbleON had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBL. TheStreet cut shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

