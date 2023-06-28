Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

RHP stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.