Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 82.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.2 %
RHP stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties from StockNews.com
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.