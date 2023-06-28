Safe Price Reaches $3.71 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00012244 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $77.20 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00140232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00047866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030754 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.77951452 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.