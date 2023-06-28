Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00012613 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $80.36 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00136807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030634 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003229 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.85640361 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.