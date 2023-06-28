Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,596 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,336,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,420 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.