Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,448 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. 60,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,499. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

