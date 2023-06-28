Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $11.42 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. 51,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

