Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $216.79. 2,395,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,392. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

