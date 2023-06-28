Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 343,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.