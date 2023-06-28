Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 869,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

