Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 3.1 %

HSY traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.95. 318,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.