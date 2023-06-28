Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,326. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

