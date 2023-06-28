Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 12,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 41,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

