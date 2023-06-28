Saltmarble (SML) Price Hits $1.02

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $99.04 million and approximately $36,984.16 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.93973752 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47,446.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

