Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 513,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,071. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

