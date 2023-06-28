Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.04. 1,033,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

