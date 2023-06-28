Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 4.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.11. 185,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $402.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

