Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL traded down $9.75 on Wednesday, hitting $1,333.19. 13,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,344.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.16. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

