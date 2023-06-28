Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,381 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,048 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.60. 725,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,559. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

