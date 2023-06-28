Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 669,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.