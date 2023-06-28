Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

