Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

SERE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.60 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 320,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a market capitalization of £110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.56 and a beta of 0.63. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.38).

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

