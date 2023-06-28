Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.