Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

