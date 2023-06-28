Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,538. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

