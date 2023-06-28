Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 548,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,165 shares.The stock last traded at $195.50 and had previously closed at $196.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.55.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Seagen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

