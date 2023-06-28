SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEEK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SKLTY opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. SEEK has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

