SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SEEK Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SKLTY opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. SEEK has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.
SEEK Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free research report on SEEK from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.