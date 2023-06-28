Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNA. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

