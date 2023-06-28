SEP Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Shares Up 1.2%

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
SEP Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.
SEP Acquisition Company Profile
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on SEP Acquisition from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than SEP Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for SEP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.