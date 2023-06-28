SEP Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Shares Up 1.2%

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

