Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,058,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,273,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Insider Activity

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.