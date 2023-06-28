Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,058,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,273,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Seres Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Seres Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.