Serum (SRM) Trading 120% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Serum has a market cap of $15.45 million and $44.53 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 120% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

