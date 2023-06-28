ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after purchasing an additional 278,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 156,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 88.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

