Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

STRNY remained flat at $35.45 during trading on Wednesday. 293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.7396 dividend. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 179.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Severn Trent Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRNY. Barclays increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($41.70) to GBX 3,400 ($43.23) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.92) to GBX 2,800 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.14) to GBX 2,850 ($36.24) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,932.50.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

