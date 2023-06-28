Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sharing Services Global Stock Performance
Shares of SHRG stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sharing Services Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About Sharing Services Global
