Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Services Global Stock Performance

Shares of SHRG stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sharing Services Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Sharing Services Global

(Get Rating)

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. The company markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate and The Happy Co brands through an independent sales force.

