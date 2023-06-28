Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 113,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

