Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $276,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

SDG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

