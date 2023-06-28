Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 4,679 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,410,980,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

LCTU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 3,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

