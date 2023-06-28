Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 104,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,192. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

