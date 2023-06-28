Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 3,233 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,933 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 102,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,681. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

