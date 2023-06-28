Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Drops By 91.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

