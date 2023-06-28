Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Drops By 91.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -151.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
