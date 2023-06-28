Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Declines By 91.4%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,558. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

