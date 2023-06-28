Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Grows By 1,691.7%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 1,691.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

BOSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 9,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.14% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

