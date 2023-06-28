Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Grows By 845.5%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 845.5% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Cancom has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

